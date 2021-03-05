SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis, who arrived in Baghdad on an official visit an hour ago, was officially welcomed by Iraqi President Barham Salih at the Al Salam Palace.

Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad +Photos

The plane carrying Pope Francis, the world’s Catholic leader, landed at Baghdad International Airport minutes ago and was officially welcomed by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi and other officials.

After meeting with al-Kazemi, the Pope is scheduled to travel to the Al Salam Palace to meet with Iraqi President Barham Salih and the country’s academic and religious elites.

After arriving in Baghdad, the pope said: “I came to Iraq as an envoy of peace and after years of war and terrorism.”

Vatican news sources reported that Pope Francis, the world’s Christian Leader, left Rome for Iraq today (Friday).

The pope is scheduled to be greeted by the Iraqi Prime Minister at Baghdad airport, followed by a welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace in the presence of Barham Salih. The plane carrying Pope Francis left Italy for Iraq today (Friday), the Iraqi News Agency reported. The plane carrying the Pope and his entourage flew to Baghdad from Rome, the capital of Italy, and will arrive in Baghdad at 2 pm Iraqi time.

According to the Vatican, the pope’s program in Iraq is as follows:

Meeting with the clergy and Christian bishops of the Syriac Catholic Church in Baghdad, in which 58 worshipers have been killed in 2010 after being attacked by al-Qaeda members. On Saturday (March 6), he will travel to Najaf Ashraf and meet with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

After that, he will go to Nasiriyah region and visit the ancient city of Ur. This is the birthplace of Abraham (PBUH), the common prophet of Muslims, Christians and Jews. He will then return to Baghdad to attend the Chaldean Church ceremony. On Saturday, March 7, he will travel to Erbil to meet with the leaders of the Kurdistan Region.

A memorial ceremony will be held in Mosul in memory of the war victims. Then he goes to the largest Christian city in Iraq, Qaraqosh. The people of this city were displaced from the region following the 2014 invasion of ISIS. The ceremony will be held in the presence of the Pope in Erbil and at the stadium, and then he will return to Baghdad. The escort ceremony will take place at Baghdad Airport on March 8.