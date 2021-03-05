Which three vital elements are needed by every country?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) who said: The people of every country/town need three types of individuals to refer to for their affairs of this world and the hereafter, and if they do not have those three; will get into trouble and intimidation. These three types of people are:

Wise and righteous Faqih (expert in Islamic law) Benevolent ruler whom people obey Knowledgeable and trusted physician [1].

