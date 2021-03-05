https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/imam-sadeq-AS.jpg 225 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-03-05 10:19:452021-03-05 10:19:45Which three vital elements are needed by every country?
Which three vital elements are needed by every country?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) who said: The people of every country/town need three types of individuals to refer to for their affairs of this world and the hereafter, and if they do not have those three; will get into trouble and intimidation. These three types of people are:
- Wise and righteous Faqih (expert in Islamic law)
- Benevolent ruler whom people obey
- Knowledgeable and trusted physician [1].
[1] Tohaful Oqool, Page 321.
