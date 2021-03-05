Date :Friday, March 5th, 2021 | Time : 10:19 |ID: 201494 | Print

Which three vital elements are needed by every country?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) who said: The people of every country/town need three types of individuals to refer to for their affairs of this world and the hereafter, and if they do not have those three; will get into trouble and intimidation. These three types of people are:

  1. Wise and righteous Faqih (expert in Islamic law)
  2. Benevolent ruler whom people obey
  3. Knowledgeable and trusted physician [1].

[1] Tohaful Oqool, Page 321.

