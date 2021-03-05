Al-Azhar’s Sheikh reaction to Pope’s visit to Iraq

SHAFAQNA- Al-Azhar’s Sheikh said: “Pope Francis’ historic and courageous visit to Iraq brings a message of peace, solidarity and support to all Iraqis.”

Referring to this issue, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Tayeb said: “I wish Pope Francis success in his journey to Iraq and the achievement of his aspirations in the path of human brotherhood.”

Pope Francis, the world’s Catholic leader, arrives in Iraq today (Friday) for a three-day visit.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English