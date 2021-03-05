Pope in Baghdad Catholic Church: Problems have become a part of Iraqis’ daily life

SHAFAQNA- The Pope entered the Syriac Catholic Church of Our Lady of Salvation in Baghdad today (Friday) as part of his visit to Iraq.

The Pope is scheduled to hold a prayer ceremony at the church. The church was the target of a terrorist attack in 2010 that killed 58 people. Pope Francis, made a speech in the Cathedral of Our Lady of Salvation in Baghdad after a speech at the Palace of Baghdad.

“We are in this holy church to honor the martyrs who valued this tribe with their blood and their affiliation,” the Pope said in a speech at the church. He added: “We want to renew our faith in the Cross and the message of tolerance and compromise.”

The leader of the world’s Catholics said: “O’ Iraqis! Problems have become a part of your daily life and you had to fight the consequences of war, repression and fragility of infrastructure and fight for public and personal security andthat led to your migration.”