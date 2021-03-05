https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/164542498.jpg 945 791 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-03-05 16:30:552021-03-05 16:58:56Zarif critical of US criminal sanctions amid COVID-19 pandemic
Zarif critical of US criminal sanctions amid COVID-19 pandemic
SHAFAQNA -IRNA: Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweeter message on Friday criticized the US criminal sanctions on Iran amid COVID-19 pandemic, citing sufferings of kids with no access to specialized medicines for incurable diseases. Zarif in his Twitter account, publishing an image of an Iranian patient girl, wrote on Friday.
“This is a little girl who’s paid the price for cruel & inhumane choices of politicians far away. Her situation isn’t unique in Iran,” he added. “Even amid COVID-19, US continues to exert Trump’s failed “maximum pressure” on Iranians. Isn’t it time to try something that may actually work?,” Zarif said.
