Plot to hijack passenger plane en route from Ahvaz to Mashad averted
SHAFAQNA- IRNA: The attempt to hijack Iran Air passenger plane, Fokker 100 which took off from Ahvaz Airport to Mashhad flight No. 334 at 22:10 pm on Thursday night, was foiled and after the emergency landing at Isfahan Airport, the perpetrator was arrested. The dimensions of the criminal action are under investigation.
