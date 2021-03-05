Date :Friday, March 5th, 2021 | Time : 16:39 |ID: 201574 | Print

Plot to hijack passenger plane en route from Ahvaz to Mashad averted

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: The attempt to hijack Iran Air passenger plane, Fokker 100 which took off from Ahvaz Airport to Mashhad flight No. 334 at 22:10 pm on Thursday night, was foiled and after the emergency landing at Isfahan Airport, the perpetrator was arrested. The dimensions of the criminal action are under investigation.

