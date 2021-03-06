Sanford’s Mosque Al-Hayy to serve as a COVID-19 vaccination site

SHAFAQNA- A mobile vaccination site was held at Sanford’s Mosque Al-Hayy on Saturday. It’s the first mobile vaccination site hosted at a Florida Mosque, officials say. The site helps offer vaccines to additional areas and communities across Seminole County.

Before stepping inside the Mosque, visitors took off their shoes or wore booties as they waited to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. The Mosque in Sanford partnered with the health department and county government to get results. They offered almost 400 shots at the mobile vaccination site, Clickorlando told.

Mosque’s Outreach Director Minaz Manekia called Saturday’s event “a natural step” that “truly represents the culmination of a year-long effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Seminole County.” Manekia said Masjid Al- Hayy has delivered pizza to first responders and provided food to local schools and homeless shelters, among other services in the area.

“Since we opened our doors, we have always been an involved and active member of the Sanford community,” Manekia said in an email to Spectrum News 13. “Looking after, and advancing the well-being of our community is a core value, and one that we are passionate about.” County Spokeswoman Andy Wontor told of an 83-year-old woman who she said felt more comfortable Friday about getting vaccinated at her place of worship.