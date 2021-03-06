Date :Saturday, March 6th, 2021 | Time : 08:24 |ID: 201642 | Print

Video | Welcoming Pope Francis at the Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s home

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis met the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, today, in Najaf Ashraf.  Followings are photos and videos of welcoming the World’s Catholic Leader at the Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s home.

What follows are photos and video after the meeting, when Pope Francis departed the Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s home.

Photos | Pope Francis meets Grand Ayatollah Sistani

