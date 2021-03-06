https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/photo_20210306_0930322.jpg 600 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-03-06 08:24:132021-03-06 11:11:53Video | Welcoming Pope Francis at the Grand Ayatollah Sistani's home
Video | Welcoming Pope Francis at the Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s home
SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis met the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, today, in Najaf Ashraf. Followings are photos and videos of welcoming the World’s Catholic Leader at the Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s home.
What follows are photos and video after the meeting, when Pope Francis departed the Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s home.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!