Statement by Holy See Press Office regarding visit of Pope Francis with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Najaf/multilingual statement

SHAFAQNA- The Director of the Holy See Press Office issued an statement today (Saturday) regarding the visit of Pope Francis with the Grand Ayatollah Al-Sistani in Najaf Ashraf, Iraq.

The original text is published in Italian:

Il Santo Padre ha incontrato questa mattina a Najaf il Grande Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Al-Husayni Al-Sistani. Durante la visita di cortesia, durata circa quarantacinque minuti, il Santo Padre ha sottolineato l’importanza della collaborazione e dell’amicizia fra le comunità religiose perché, coltivando il rispetto reciproco e il dialogo, si possa contribuire al bene dell’Iraq, della regione e dell’intera umanità.

L’incontro è stato l’occasione per il Papa di ringraziare il Grande Ayatollah Al-Sistani perché, assieme alla comunità scia, di fronte alla violenza e alle grandi difficoltà degli anni scorsi, ha levato la sua voce in difesa dei più deboli e perseguitati, affermando la sacralità della vita umana e l’importanza dell’unità del popolo iracheno.

Nel congedarsi dal Grande Ayatollah, il Santo Padre ha ribadito la sua preghiera a Dio, Creatore di tutti, per un futuro di pace e di fraternità per l’amata terra irachena, per il Medio Oriente e per il mondo intero.

Here is the full text of the statement in several languages:

English

Statement by the Director of the Press Office regarding the visit of Pope Francis with the Grand Ayatollah Al-Sistani in Najaf

This morning, in Najaf, the Holy Father met the Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Al-Hussani Al- Sistani. During the courtesy visit, which lasted about forty five minutes, the Holy Father stressed the importance of cooperation and friendship between religious communities for contributing – through the cultivation of mutual respect and dialogue – to the good of Iraq, the region and the entire human family.

The meeting was an occasion for the Pope to thank the Grand Ayatollah Al-Sistani for speaking up – together with the Shia community – in defence of those most vulnerable and persecuted amid the violence and great hardships of recent years, and for affirming the sacredness of human life and the importance of the unity of the Iraqi people. In taking leave of the Grand Ayatollah, the Holy Father stated that he continues to pray that God, the Creator of all, will grant a future of peace and fraternity for the beloved land of Iraq, for the Middle East and for the whole world.

French

Déclaration du Directeur de la Salle de Presse à l’occasion de la Visite du Pape François au Grand Ayatollah Al-Sistani à Najaf

Le Saint-Père a rencontré ce matin à Najaf, le Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Al-Husayni Al- Sistani. Durant la visite de courtoisie, qui a duré environ 45 minutes, le Saint-Père a souligné l’importance de la collaboration et de l’amitié entre les communautés religieuses afin qu’en cultivant le respect réciproque et le dialogue, on puisse contribuer au bien de l’Irak, de la région et de l’humanité entière.

La rencontre a été l’occasion pour le Pape de remercier le Grand Ayatollah Al-Sistani car, avec la communauté chiite, face à la violence et aux grandes difficultés des années passées, il a élevé sa voix en faveur de la défense des plus faibles et des persécutés, en affirmant la sacralité de la vie humaine et l’importance de l’unité du peuple irakien.

En prenant congé du Grand Ayatollah, le Saint-Père a réitéré sa prière à Dieu, Créateur de tous, en faveur d’un avenir de paix et de fraternité pour la bien-aimée terre irakienne, pour le Moyen- Orient et pour le monde entier.

German

Erklärung des Direktors des Pressesaals anlässlich des Besuchs von Papst Franziskus bei Großajatollah Ali as-Sistani in Nadschaf

Der Heilige Vater hat heute Vormittag in Nadschaf Großajatollah Sayyid Ali al-Husaini as- Sistani getroffen. Während des ca. 45-minütigen Höflichkeitsbesuches hat der Heilige Vater die Bedeutung der Zusammenarbeit und der Freundschaft zwischen den Religionsgemeinschaften hervorgehoben, denn durch den gegenseitigen Respekt und den Dialog kann man zum Wohl des Irak, der Region und der ganzen Menschheit beitragen.

Das Treffen bot Papst Franziskus die Gelegenheit, Großajatollah Ali as-Sistani dafür zu danken, dass er, zusammen mit der schiitischen Gemeinschaft, angesichts der Gewalt und der großen Schwierigkeiten der vergangenen Jahre seine Stimme in Verteidigung der Schwächsten und der Verfolgten erhoben und die Heiligkeit des menschlichen Lebens und die Wichtigkeit der Einheit des irakischen Volkes betont hat.

Bei seinem Abschied vom Großajatollah bekräftigte der Heilige Vater sein Gebet zu Gott, dem Schöpfer aller Menschen, um eine Zukunft in Frieden und Geschwisterlichkeit für das geschätzte Land des Irak, für den Nahen Osten und die ganze Welt.

Spanish

Declaración del Director de la sala de prensa con ocasión de la visita del Papa Francisco al Gran Ayatolá Al-Sistani en Náyaf

El Santo Padre ha encontrado al Gran Ayatolá Sayyid Ali Husaini Sistani esta mañana en Náyaf. Durante una visita de cortesía, que ha durado 45 minutos aproximadamente, el Santo Padre ha resaltado la importancia de la colaboración y de la amistad entre las comunidades religiosas para que, cultivando el respeto recíproco y el diálogo, se contribuya al bien de Irak, de la región y de toda la humanidad.

El encuentro ha servido al Papa para agradecer al Gran Ayatolá Al-Sistani que, junto a la comunidad chiita y frente a la violencia y a las grandes dificultades de los últimos años, haya levantado su voz en defensa de los más débiles y perseguidos, afirmando la sacralidad de la vida humana y la importancia de la unidad del pueblo iraquí. Al despedirse del Gran Ayatolá, el Santo Padre ha reiterado su oración a Dios, Creador de todos, por un futuro de paz y de fraternidad para la amada tierra iraquí, para Oriente Medio y para el mundo entero.

Portuguese

Declaração do Diretor do Gabinete de Imprensa por ocasião daVisita do Papa Francisco ao Grande Aiatola Al-Sistani em Najaf

O Santo Padre encontrou esta manhã, em Najaf, o Grande Aiatola Sayyid Ali Al-Husayni Al- Sistani. Durante a visita de cortesia, que durou cerca de 45 minutos, o Santo Padre sublinhou a importância da colaboração e da amizade entre as comunidades religiosas, de modo que, cultivando o respeito mútuo e o diálogo, se possa contribuir para o bem do Iraque, da região e da humanidade inteira.

O encontro deu oportunidade ao Papa de agradecer ao Grande Aiatola Al-Sistani por ter, no meio da violência e das grandes dificuldades dos anos passados, levantado a voz, juntamente com a comunidade xiita, em defesa dos mais frágeis e perseguidos, defendendo a sacralidade da vida humana e a importância da unidade do povo iraquiano.

Ao despedir-se do Grande Aiatola, o Santo Padre reiterou a certeza da sua oração a Deus, Criador de todos, por um futuro de paz e fraternidade para a querida terra iraquiana, o Médio Oriente e todo o mundo.

Polish

Oświadczenie dyrektora Biura Prasowego z okazji wizyty papieża Franciszka u wielkiego ajatollaha Al-Sistaniego w An-Nadżaf

Ojciec Święty spotkał się dziś rano w An-Nadżaf z wielkim ajatollahem Sayyidem Ali Al- Husayni Al-Sistanim. Podczas wizyty kurtuazyjnej, która trwała ok. 45 minut, Ojciec Święty podkreślił znaczenie współpracy i przyjaźni między wspólnotami religijnymi, aby pielęgnując wzajemny szacunek i dialog, można było wnieść wkład w dobro Iraku, regionu i całej ludzkości.

Dla Papieża spotkanie stanowiło okazję, aby podziękować Wielkiemu Ajatollahowi Al- Sistaniemu, za to, że wraz ze wspólnotą szyicką, w obliczu przemocy i wielkich trudności minionych lat, podniósł głos w obronie najsłabszych i najbardziej prześladowanych, potwierdzając świętość życia ludzkiego i znaczenie jedności narodu irackiego.

Żegnając się z Wielkim Ajatollahem, Ojciec Święty ponowił swoją modlitwę do Boga, Stwórcy wszystkich ludzi, o przyszłość pokoju i braterstwa dla umiłowanej ziemi irackiej, dla Bliskiego Wschodu i dla całego świata.

Arabic

الزيارة الرسوليّة إلى العراق

السبت 6 آذار / مارس 2021

بيان مدير المكتب الصحفي

بمناسبة زيارة البابا فرنسيس لآية الله العظمى السيستاني في النجف

التقى قداسة البابا في النجف الاشرف صباح اليوم آية الله العظمى السيد علي الحسيني السيستاني. وشدد

قداسة البابا خلال هذه الزيارة الودية، التي دامت حوالي خمس وأربعين دقيقة، على أهمية التعاون والصداقة بين الجماعات الدينية، حتى تتمكن من المساهمة في خير العراق والمنطقة والبشرية جمعاء، من خلال تعزيز الاحترام المتبادل والحوار.

وقد شكل هذا اللقاء فرصة لقداسة البابا حتى يشكر آية الله العظمى السيستاني لأنه رفع صوته، مع الطائفة الشيعية، إزاء العنف والصعوبات الكبيرة التي ش ِهدتها السنوات الأخيرة، دفاعا عن الضعفاء والمضطهدين، مؤكدا قدسية الحيا ِة البشرية وأهمية وحدة الشعب العراقي.

وأثناء وداعه لآية الله العظمى، كرر قداسة البابا صلاته إلى الله، خالق الجميع، من أجل مستقبل يسوده

السلام والأخوة لأر ِض العراق الحبيبة والشرق الأوسط والعالم أجمع.

The full text is also available in PDF, HERE:

