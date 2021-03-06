Date :Saturday, March 6th, 2021 | Time : 09:23 |ID: 201678 | Print

VIS: Inter-religious dialogue reinforces concept of peace

SHAFAQNAThe Vatican Information Service (VIS) said that Pope Francis’ visit to Iraq is an important trip to establish a dialogue between religions, cultures and nations.

Referring to the Pope’s meeting this morning with the Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, the Shia Religious Authority, the Vatican’s Minister of Information said that the meeting focused on the importance of expanding the concept of peace. He continued: “Interfaith dialogue, based on the differences exist between them, strengthens the concept of peace in the world.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

