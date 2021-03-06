Date :Saturday, March 6th, 2021 | Time : 10:02 |ID: 201686 | Print

Pope enters ancient city of Ur+Photos & Video

/0 Comments/in , , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis, the world’s Catholic Leader, who left Najaf for the ancient city of Ur, arrived a few minutes ago. The welcoming ceremony of Pope Francis has begun in this city.

 


 

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Pope calls for end to violence in Nigeria
Pope's visit to Iraq aimed at strengthening security, social peace, and interfaith dialogue
Pope expresses concern about recent developments in Myanmar
Pope condemns people going on holiday to escape coronavirus lockdowns
Pope Francis meets Grand Ayatollah Sistani Video | Pope Francis meets the Grand Ayatollah Sistani
Pope: Gossip a plague worse than Covid-19
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *