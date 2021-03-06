https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/79011041-6D57-4A2F-9BF4-14E32FBFFA4C.jpeg 637 1024 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-03-06 10:02:072021-03-06 10:58:15Pope enters ancient city of Ur+Photos & Video
Pope enters ancient city of Ur+Photos & Video
SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis, the world’s Catholic Leader, who left Najaf for the ancient city of Ur, arrived a few minutes ago. The welcoming ceremony of Pope Francis has begun in this city.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
