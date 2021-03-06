Date :Saturday, March 6th, 2021 | Time : 10:45 |ID: 201713 | Print

Can a contract be terminated verbally? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about terminating a contract.

Question: For terminating a contract, in addition to verbal cancellation, is there any other act necessary to imply the termination?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Verbal cancellation will suffice on its own as is also terminating it practically on its own.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *