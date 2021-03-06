https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Ayat-Makarem.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-03-06 10:45:362021-03-06 10:45:36Can a contract be terminated verbally? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
Can a contract be terminated verbally? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about terminating a contract.
Question: For terminating a contract, in addition to verbal cancellation, is there any other act necessary to imply the termination?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Verbal cancellation will suffice on its own as is also terminating it practically on its own.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
