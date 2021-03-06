https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Ayat-Sistani.jpg 224 225 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-03-06 10:51:532021-03-06 10:51:53Is it right for a person to claim back rights by creating invoices? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
Is it right for a person to claim back rights by creating invoices? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about claiming back rights.
Question: If my salary is low, can I claim back my rights by other ways like creating work or invoices?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: If it is against law, it is not allowed.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
