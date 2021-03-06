Date :Saturday, March 6th, 2021 | Time : 10:51 |ID: 201716 | Print

Is it right for a person to claim back rights by creating invoices? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about claiming back rights.

Question: If my salary is low, can I claim back my rights by other ways like creating work or invoices?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: If it is against law, it is not allowed.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *