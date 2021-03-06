Date :Saturday, March 6th, 2021 | Time : 11:33 |ID: 201739 | Print

Inter-religions prayer in ancient city of Ur with presence of Pope Francis+ video

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis arrived in the ancient city of Ur today (Saturday) to continue his visit to Iraq and was welcomed by the people in this city.

A joint interfaith prayer led by the Pope was held in this historic city.

