Inter-religions prayer in ancient city of Ur with presence of Pope Francis+ video

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis arrived in the ancient city of Ur today (Saturday) to continue his visit to Iraq and was welcomed by the people in this city.
A joint interfaith prayer led by the Pope was held in this historic city.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
