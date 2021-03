UAE’s Ajman cancels Ramadhan tents

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Authorities in Ajman, the United Arab Emirates, cancelled all permits for Ramadan tents in the emirate this year as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19. Iftar meals will, instead, be distributed to sites in a safe manner by charities registered in the Emirate. The move aims to prevent large gatherings, where people may flout social distancing rules.

The Ajman Charitable Activities and Endowments Coordination Council directed charities to coordinate with it to determine meal distribution plans. They must get the council’s approval to carry out the plan, according to Khaleej Times.

During the holy month, it is a norm for Mosques and charity associations to host Iftars for workers and offer them free meals. This Ramadhan, the meals distribution will happen after the Asr prayer and will need to conclude one hour before the Maghrib prayer.

Maryam Ali Al-Maamari, Secretary-General of the council, vowed that the maximum number of workers and people with limited income will benefit from its meal distribution plan in the safest possible manner. The announcement comes three days after Dubai cancelled all Ramadhan tents that are usually hosted during the holy month.