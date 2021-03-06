Over 25,000 Muslims perform Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: More than 25,000 Muslim worshipers performed Friday prayer in the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque despite the restrictions of the Israeli authorities. Jerusalemite sources reported that thousands of Palestinians arrived at Al-Aqsa from Al-Quds (Jerusalem) and the 1948 occupied territories in addition to few residents of the West Bank who were able to bypass the Israeli barriers.

Since the morning hours, Jerusalem has witnessed tight security measures by the Israeli police who have set up military checkpoints at all entrances to the Old City. The Israeli police also prevented Palestinians who hold ID cards of the West Bank from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque and detained a number of them.

During the Friday Khutba (sermon), the Preacher of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Muhammad Salim, stressed the need for a righteous Muslim ruler, who never forsakes the Al-Aqsa Mosque. He also said that the Al-Aqsa Mosque is a central issue for all Muslims and the weakness of the Arab nation will disappear.