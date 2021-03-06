Quran contest underway in Yemen’s Hudaydah

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A Quran competition started in Yemen’s Hudaydah Governorate on Thursday. The competition, which will run for one week, is being held in the category of memorization of the Holy Quran, according to Saba.net website. Organized by the governorate’s Zakat Department, it includes two sections for men and women. A total of 80 Quran memorizers are competing in the two sections.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mohammad Qahim, an official with the governorate’s office, underlined the importance of Quran competitions in encouraging people, especially the youth and teenagers, to memorize the Quran and learn Quranic sciences.

Other speakers at the ceremony also highlighted the importance of promoting Quranic teachings in society. Quranic activities in Yemen are common even in the midst of an ongoing Saudi-led aggression that has killed thousands of Yemenis since 2015.