Pope held the Lord’s Supper at Mar Youssef church

Pope Francis held Holy Communion at Mar Youssef Church in Baghdad in the presence of senior Iraqi officials.

The ceremony was attended by Iraqi President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi, Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, officials and leaders of some political groups.

Pope Francis had previously traveled to Najaf Ashraf to meet with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, the Supreme Religious Authority, after which he traveled to the ancient city of Ur, the birthplace of Abraham, for a historical interfaith gathering.

The pope is scheduled to travel to Nineveh province tomorrow.

