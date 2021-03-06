Date :Saturday, March 6th, 2021 | Time : 19:11 |ID: 201808 | Print

Pope held the Lord’s Supper at Mar Youssef church

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis held the Lord’s Supper ceremony at Mar Youssef (Saint Joseph) church in the presence of high-ranking Iraqi officials.

The ceremony was attended by Iraqi President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi, Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, officials and leaders of some political groups.

Pope Francis had previously traveled to Najaf Ashraf to meet with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, the Supreme Religious Authority, after which he traveled to the ancient city of Ur, the birthplace of Abraham, for a historical interfaith gathering.

The pope is scheduled to travel to Nineveh province tomorrow.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

