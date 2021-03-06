Date of Pope’s meeting with Ayatollah Sistani names as “a National Day of Tolerance and Coexistence in Iraq”

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi wrote on his Twitter page on Saturday that March 6 in the Iraqi calendar will be named National Day of Tolerance and Coexistence.

Al-Kazemi wrote on his Twitter page: “On the occasion of the historic meeting between the two poles of peace and tolerance, the Supreme Religious Authority Sayyid Ali Sistani and Pope Francis, and the gathering of religions in the historic city of Ur, we declare March 6 each year the National Day of Tolerance and Coexistence in Iraq.”

