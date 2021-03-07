Pope Francis meets with Masoud Barzani

SHAFAQNA- The Vatican’s Pope, who arrived in Iraqi Kurdistan today (Sunday), met with Masoud Barzani, Leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party.

Barzani met with Pope Francis at the Erbil Airport Ceremonial Hall. During the meeting, the Pope praised Barzani for hosting Christians and supporting them against ISIS. The Catholic Leader of the world added: “Thank you for supporting all walks of life. Kurdistan has become the home of Christians.”

Barzani also said: “We are proud of the culture of peaceful coexistence in the Kurdistan region.” The pope arrived in Erbil this morning (Sunday) on the third day of his trip. He is scheduled to leave for Mosul by helicopter at 9 a.m. to hold a prayer ceremony for the victims of the war at the Hosh Al-Bieaa church in the city. Then at 10:55 a.m. he will go by helicopter to Qarqush and return to Erbil at noon.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English