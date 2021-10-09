Most unique architectural engineering design of Islamic world in Imam Jawad’s (A.S) holy shrine

SHAFQANA- The Deputy Chief of Staff for the Committee for Reconstruction of Holy Sites (Atabat Aliyat) announced the completion of the project of stabilization and strengthening of the northeast of the holy shrine of Al-Jawadain (A.S), Kadhimiya, Iraq.

He said: “With the implementation of this project, the risk of the sloping minaret falling on the dome and the holy shrine was thoroughly eliminated.”



Majid Namjoo, Deputy Chief of Staff for the Committee for the Reconstruction of Holy Sites, announced: “Simultaneously with the blessed birth of Imam Jawad (AS), the implementation stages of one of the most complex engineering projects in the world is finished. This project consisted of a project to strengthen the crooked minaret of Al-Jawadain (AS) holy shrines in the city of Kadhimiya.”

Namjoo also stated: “The Northeastern Minaret (Baba Al-Murad) of the Shrines of Al-Jawadain (A.S), which has a height of 40 meters was built with plaster and mortar centuries ago. This minaret, due to the presence of groundwater and other erosive factors, has become crooked from the roof to the dome, by 84 centimeters.”

Saying that there was great fear that the two domes of the holy shrines would be damaged by the fall of this minaret, he added: “The custodianship of Al-Jawadain Shrines, who had previously visited the Kerman Holy Shrine Reconstruction Headquarters before the successful implementation of the project of slimming the columns around the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) and strengthening the shrine of Sayyid al-Shuhada, asked the same expert group to eliminate this danger. The shrine of Kadhimayn should be put into operation.”

Explaining the process of implementing this unique engineering project, the Deputy Head of Committee of Reconstruction of Holy Sites stated: “After a long period of careful study and examination of various methods, the specialists of the Atabat Reconstruction Committee began the work of stabilizing the finial by injecting a special concrete slurry for the foundation and stabilization of the shrine in March 2018.”

He stated: ” Efforts to preserve the historic architecture of the shrine, which is one of the lasting works of Iranian and Islamic architecture from the Safavid and Qajar periods, had added to the difficulty. Therefore, the executive agents were involved in the stanchions of the temporary guarding structure with high accuracy during three months, until finally, in the summer of 2018, the foundation and installation of the crane was done. After that, the installation of the guard structure began.”

He added: “After installing the guarding structure, the installation and propping began around the minaret pillar. After that, with propping and execution of the foundation, the project work continued and concreting was done from the wall to the roof.”

Namjoo said: “At the start of January 2020, action was taken to destroy the call to prayer room and the upper leg of the spire at a height of 10-12 meters. Then the bricks inside the minaret were cut and reinforcement and concreting were done in difficult conditions.”

He pointed to the interruption in the implementation of the project due to the Coronavirus pandemic and said: ” On February 2020, due to the outbreak of Corona virus, the worksite was closed for 4 months. After this period, we resumed work with less staff and in compliance with health protocols began on July 12th 2020. After completing the first phase, we started the second phase by concreting the rest of the minaret and the stairs inside.”

Namjoo said: ” Thanks to the efforts of the executive agents of the Kerman Monuments Reconstruction Committee and the assistance of the patronage of the Al-Jawadain Holy Shrines, on the eve of the blessed birthday of Imam Jawad (AS), reinforced concrete nets were created from the top and bottom of the spire and brought together. The work of strengthening this finial has been completed.”

He stated that the lovers of Ahl al-Bayt (AS) in Iran, through the presence of the Holy Shrine of Imam Ridha (AS), the eighth Shia Imam, pay special attention to Imam Musa Kadhim (AS), his father, and Imam Jawad (AS), the son of Imam Ridha (AS). Adding: “The implementation of this complex technical and engineering project, which is unparalleled in the world, is a sign of lasting devotion of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the holy sites (Atabat Aaliyat) and the holy city of Al-Kadhimiya.”

