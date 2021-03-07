Date :Sunday, March 7th, 2021 | Time : 10:42 |ID: 201839 | Print

Can yawning make the Salaat invalidated? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about yawning during the Salaat.

Question: Is there a problem with yawning or sighing during the Salaat?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: The noises which come out of the human being due to cough, sneeze, and clearing the throat, even if a letter is produced, do not invalidate the Salaat.

Source: leader.ir

