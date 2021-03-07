https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/fatwa.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-03-07 10:42:312021-03-07 10:42:31Can yawning make the Salaat invalidated? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
Can yawning make the Salaat invalidated? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about yawning during the Salaat.
Question: Is there a problem with yawning or sighing during the Salaat?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: The noises which come out of the human being due to cough, sneeze, and clearing the throat, even if a letter is produced, do not invalidate the Salaat.
Source: leader.ir
