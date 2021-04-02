Date :Friday, April 2nd, 2021 | Time : 07:40 |ID: 201876 | Print

Beghleti Mosque in Georgia+Photos

SHAFAQNA- Beghleti is a small Mosque and an example of a late nineteenth-century Mosque in Georgia, which in the past served as a regional educational center.

According to Shafaqna quoting the Iranian Cultural Council in Georgia, the engravings of artists and interior decoration date back to the time of the Mosque’s reconstruction in 1926, five years after the arrival of the Soviet Red Army in Georgia.

Although Bolshevik authorities (one of the two main branches of the Russian Social-Democratic Workers’ Party) established state atheism in 1921, the upper Ajara Muslim communities fought secularization measures such as closing schools and banning the Hijab until late 1929.

The altars of the Mosque are painted dark green with a bouquet of golden flowers inside the niche. Other distinctive paintings can be found in the mosque. Master workers “Omar” and “Ibn Ahmad”, masters of the Laz people, have been involved in the interior decoration of the Mosque.

Unlike other mosques built with domes, the Beghleti Mosque does not have a dome, it has a typical roof with embossed designs. The columns of the mosque have traditional hooks and geometric carvings on the ground floor. These columns  are influenced by European architecture. Classified strips of inlaid decoration form a baseboard which is partly hidden by the new altar.

