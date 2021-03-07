Iran international Quran contest: Final round gets underway

Then the recorded performances of a number of the finalists in the categories of Tahqiq and Tarteel recitation and memorization were played and the panel of judges evaluated them. Representatives of Syria, Egypt, Iraq, Iran, the Netherlands, Indonesia, and Nigeria were among the finalists whose performances were played on the first night of the contest. Twenty-three Quran experts from Iran, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Sudan, Indonesia, Jordan and Tunisia make up the panel of judges, headed by veteran Iranian Quran expert Abbas Salimi.

The competition’s finals, broadcast on the IRIB Quran TV, Quran Radio and on several online platforms, will run until Wednesday. The motto of this year’s edition is “One Book, One Ummah”. The Awqaf and Charity Affairs Organization annually organizes the international Quranic event with the participation of Quran activists from various countries. Qaris and Quran memorizers from over 80 countries took part in the 36th edition, held in Tehran in April 2019.