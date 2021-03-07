Date :Sunday, March 7th, 2021 | Time : 15:58 |ID: 201913 | Print

Egyptian Christian delegation gifts Quran at Mosque inauguration ceremony

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A delegation from two churches in Egypt’s eastern city of Esna attended the inauguration of a new Mosque in the city. The delegation, comprising pastors and members of the two churches, gifted a copy of the Holy Quran to the head of the city’s Awqaf (endowment) department during the ceremony.

Their participation at the event was meant to send a message of fraternity and unity among Egyptians, they said, according to Al-Masry Al-Youm website. The Head of the Awqaf department hailed the Christian’s presence in the launch of the Mosque and said it shows all Egyptians are united. Egypt is a country in North Africa with a population of around 100 million. Muslims account for around 90 percent of the country’s total population and about ten percent of the population is Christian.

