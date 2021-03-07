Rouhani urges all JCPOA participants to implement UNSCR 2231

“The best way to solve problems with European partners is negotiations at bilateral, regional and international levels on mutual respect and away from any threat or pressure.” Referring to failure of illegal sanctions and maximum pressure by the US against Iranian nation that was admitted by the US officials themselves, Iranian President added, “Activation of the JCPOA as an international multilateral deal is dependent on lifting sanctions by the US and full compliance to the commitments by all participants.”

Rouhani slammed inaction by European countries regarding their JCPOA-related commitments, saying, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has been in compliance with the JCPOA to save it and is the only participant to have paid for it; however, this situation cannot go on, as it is imperative that all participants must fully implement UN Security Council Resolution 2231 for revival of the JCPOA.”

He stated that Iran was ready to reverse all measures taken to reduce commitments to the deal as soon as the United States lifts sanctions and stops threat and pressure policy. Coveney, in turn, referred to the temporary membership of his country in the Security Council and its role in Resolution 2231 as facilitator and underlined, “Trump’s withdrawal from the JCPOA was a historic mistake and the new US administration is determined to return to the deal.”

Describing the JCPOA as an international deal valuable for peace, the Irish Foreign Minister added, “We will do our best to save the JCPOA and are ready to play any role that would help improve situation and resume talks among all participants.” He also stressed that the change of administration in the US has made a suitable opportunity for talks that must be used to require all JCPOA participants to implement it.