Date :Sunday, March 7th, 2021 | Time : 17:09 |ID: 201944 | Print

Coronavirus jab does not invalidate fasting: Al-Azhar

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Egypt’s Al-Azhar Islamic Center said injecting COVID-19 vaccine would not invalidate fasting during the holy Month of Ramadhan. Al-Azhar’s Fatwa (religious edict) Center in a ruling published on its Facebook page said because the content of the vaccine does not enter the body through one’s mouth, it does not invalidate fasting, Al-Bayan reported.

The center also noted that coronavirus vaccine is not considered a kind of food or drink and is used for curing an infection. The Fatwa, however, recommended that coronavirus injection in Ramadhan be done after Iftar (fast breaking). Ramadhan is the ninth month of the lunar Hijri calendar. In this month, Muslims all over the world fast from dawn to sunset and break their fast with an ‘Iftar’ meal.

You might also like
Fasting promote longevity And Prevent Disease: Japanese scientist winner of the Nobel Prize
Tehran, Tokyo discuss using Iranian resources in Japan to buy COVID-19 vaccine
Message of Grand Ayatollah Saafi Golpaygani on the occasion of the 1400th anniversary of the Martyrdom of…
Ayat. Khamenei to lead Eid-al-Fitr prayers in Tehran
Muslim-Catholic group calls for world day of fasting, prayer
Muslim-American food truck owners fast during Ramadan, no matter how much chicken they smell all day
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *