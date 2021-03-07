Coronavirus jab does not invalidate fasting: Al-Azhar

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Egypt’s Al-Azhar Islamic Center said injecting COVID-19 vaccine would not invalidate fasting during the holy Month of Ramadhan. Al-Azhar’s Fatwa (religious edict) Center in a ruling published on its Facebook page said because the content of the vaccine does not enter the body through one’s mouth, it does not invalidate fasting, Al-Bayan reported.

The center also noted that coronavirus vaccine is not considered a kind of food or drink and is used for curing an infection. The Fatwa, however, recommended that coronavirus injection in Ramadhan be done after Iftar (fast breaking). Ramadhan is the ninth month of the lunar Hijri calendar. In this month, Muslims all over the world fast from dawn to sunset and break their fast with an ‘Iftar’ meal.