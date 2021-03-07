Zarif urges removing all US-imposed sanctions

SHAFAQNAQ- IRNA: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday called for lifting all sanctions that have been imposed by the US. He made the remarks in a meeting with his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney in Tehran, adding that lifting the sanctions will lead to the return of Iran’s remedial measure. Coveney, who arrived at Tehran on Saturday, pointed out that his country’s embassy will be reopened in Tehran gradually.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on bilateral, regional, and international issues. Ireland is the facilitator of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorsed the JCPOA. Earlier today, the Irish foreign minister met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who in the meeting, urged all participants of the JCPOA to fully implement the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.