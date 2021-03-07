Saudi Arabia gradually lifts COVID-19 restrictions

SHAFAQNA – Saudi Arabia resumes normal life today (Sunday) after a period of closure due to the coronavirus.

The Saudi Interior Ministry announced that It has been decided to take precautionary measures to suspend the activities of entertainment centers, cinemas, independent or existing playgrounds in restaurants, shopping malls and the like, gyms and sports clubs, restaurant services and coffee shops and the like should not be extended.

This decision excludes the holding of all occasions and celebrations, including weddings, corporate conferences, etc., as well as the activity of independent or hotel-affiliated halls, as well as resorts, until further notice.

