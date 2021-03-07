Date :Sunday, March 7th, 2021 | Time : 19:17 |ID: 201974 | Print

Saudi Arabia gradually lifts COVID-19 restrictions

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – Saudi Arabia resumes normal life today (Sunday) after a period of closure due to the coronavirus.

The Saudi Interior Ministry announced that It has been decided to take precautionary measures to suspend the activities of entertainment centers, cinemas, independent or existing playgrounds in restaurants, shopping malls and the like, gyms and sports clubs, restaurant services and coffee shops and the like should not be extended.

This decision excludes the holding of all occasions and celebrations, including weddings, corporate conferences, etc., as well as the activity of independent or hotel-affiliated halls, as well as resorts, until further notice.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.

You might also like
Manufactured Pandemic: Testing People For Any Strain of a Coronavirus, Not Specifically For COVID-19
Analysis: Coronavirus in Islamic countries during November 2020
UAE launches free corona vaccination in Dubai
Warning about the closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israel
Installation of disinfection tunnel at entrances of Masjid Al-Haram+ Video
Iranian Jews pray on Eid Hanukkah for health & enlightenment to return to the planet+Photos
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *