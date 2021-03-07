How many Christians remain in Iraq?

SHAFAQNA- A member of the Commissioner for Human Rights in Iraq has announced the number of Christians left in the country.

“The number of Christians in Iraq before 2003 was 1.5 million, and from 2003 to 2013, 1315 of them were killed,” Ali al-Bayati wrote in a tweet.

He pointed out that the number of Christian citizens in the current situation reaches 250,000 people, most of whom are in the Kurdistan region, but 40% of Christians in the Nineveh plain and 15 to 80 families in Mosul have returned home.

Al-Bayati added that ISIS’s crimes caused displacement of 130,000 Christians, killing of 115, abduction of 161, torturing 91 and enslaving 68 others.

Pope Francis traveled to Mosul this morning (Sunday) to hold prayers at the ruins of the Hosh al-Bieaa Church, which was blown up by ISIS.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English