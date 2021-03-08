Date :Monday, March 8th, 2021 | Time : 03:03 |ID: 202040 | Print

Switzerland to ban Muslim women’s face and body coverings after narrow majority vote

/0 Comments/in , /by

SHAFAQNA-

Switzerland will ban the wearing in public of burkas, the full-body covering worn by some Muslim women, and other full-face coverings, after a referendum showed a narrow majority in favour of it.

According to the final count on Sunday evening, 51.21 per cent of voters were in favour of the ban.

Only about half of Switzerland’s population took part in the vote, with turnout at 51.4 per cent.

The ban received more votes in the more conservative of the 26 cantons in Switzerland, with more than 60 per cent voting in favour in the cantons of Ticino and Schwyz.

The result means the ban must now be incorporated into the constitution and will apply in restaurants, shops and in public.
Similar bans exist in Austria, the Netherlands and France.
Opponents accuse the group of promoting anti-Islamic xenophobia and only wanting to stir up sentiment against Muslims, arguing that in a free society, such dress codes should not exist.

You might also like
100 countries will be present in Islamic Unity conference
Amazing Story of a Lonely Model-Part 1
No Scope For Doubt In Divine Knowledge
An Outline of Law From a Quranic Perspective
Berlin court upholds headscarf ban for public servants in teacher's case
Kyrgyzstan: Hijab Glorification at Bishkek Business Center +Photos
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *