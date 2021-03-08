Switzerland to ban Muslim women’s face and body coverings after narrow majority vote

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/image-2.jpg 330 620 Yahya https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Yahya2021-03-08 03:03:082021-03-08 03:03:08Switzerland to ban Muslim women’s face and body coverings after narrow majority vote
Switzerland will ban the wearing in public of burkas, the full-body covering worn by some Muslim women, and other full-face coverings, after a referendum showed a narrow majority in favour of it.
According to the final count on Sunday evening, 51.21 per cent of voters were in favour of the ban.
Only about half of Switzerland’s population took part in the vote, with turnout at 51.4 per cent.
The ban received more votes in the more conservative of the 26 cantons in Switzerland, with more than 60 per cent voting in favour in the cantons of Ticino and Schwyz.
Similar bans exist in Austria, the Netherlands and France.
Opponents accuse the group of promoting anti-Islamic xenophobia and only wanting to stir up sentiment against Muslims, arguing that in a free society, such dress codes should not exist.
