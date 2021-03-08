Is Taqleed necessary in Mostahabbat and Makroohat? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered a question about Taqleed (following Marja) in Mostahabbat (recommended deeds) and Makroohat (disliked acts).

Question: Is Taqleed also necessary in Mostahabbat and Makroohat?

The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi: In non-obvious cases for deeds to conform to the religion, must do Taqleed; otherwise it is not allowed, and the worshipping acts must be performed with the intention of Raja (hope for Divine Rewards).

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA