Is Taqleed necessary in Mostahabbat and Makroohat? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered a question about Taqleed (following Marja) in Mostahabbat (recommended deeds) and Makroohat (disliked acts).
Question: Is Taqleed also necessary in Mostahabbat and Makroohat?
The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi: In non-obvious cases for deeds to conform to the religion, must do Taqleed; otherwise it is not allowed, and the worshipping acts must be performed with the intention of Raja (hope for Divine Rewards).
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
