Date :Monday, March 8th, 2021 | Time : 10:30 |ID: 202054 | Print

Is Taqleed necessary in Mostahabbat and Makroohat? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered a question about Taqleed (following Marja) in Mostahabbat (recommended deeds) and Makroohat (disliked acts).

Question: Is Taqleed also necessary in Mostahabbat and Makroohat?

The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi: In non-obvious cases for deeds to conform to the religion, must do Taqleed; otherwise it is not allowed, and the worshipping acts must be performed with the intention of Raja (hope for Divine Rewards).

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *