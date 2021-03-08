How can the believers avoid mistakes and be prosperous in life?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) who told one of his students: O’ Moffadhal, the one who does not use his/her wisdom will not prosper in life, and the one who does not know (is not aware) cannot think and reason (think, understand, and form judgements logically); and the one who knows, will be respected. And the one who is patient/tolerant will be victorious. The knowledge is the shield, and truthfulness is dignity. Ignorance is indignity, and knowledge is integrity and achievement. Good nature causes finding friends, and the one who is aware of the situation of his/her time, will not be attacked by mistakes.

[1] Al-Kafi, Vol. 1, Page 26.