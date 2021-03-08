Date :Monday, March 8th, 2021 | Time : 14:43 |ID: 202082 | Print

Women competitions begin in Iran international Quranic event

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The final round of the women section of Iran’s 37th International Quran Competition kicked off here in Tehran on Sunday.

The pre-recorded performances of 13 participants were played on the first day for the members of the panel of judges to score the contenders.

They were representatives of Indonesia, Mauritania, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Chad, Burundi, Iran, Uganda, Pakistan, Senegal, Gambia, and Afghanistan.

The panel of judges comprises Quran experts from Iran, Jordan, Iraq, Syria, Indonesia and Malaysia.The 37th edition of Iran’s International Quran Competition will run until Wednesday.

The motto of this year’s edition is “One Book, One Ummah”. The Awqaf and Charity Affairs Organization annually organizes the international Quranic event with the participation of Quran activists from various countries. Qaris and Quran memorizers from over 80 countries took part in the 36th edition, held in Tehran in April 2019.

