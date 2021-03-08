Pope Francis feelings toward the Grand Ayatollah Sistani: “He is a beacon of light, a wise man, a man of God” +Video

SHAFAQNA- “I believe that it was a universal message I felt the duty to make this pilgrimage of faith and penance, and to go and see a great, a wise man, a man of God: only by listening to him do you perceive this… Ayatollah Al Sistani has a phrase that I try to remember well: men are either brothers by religion or equal by creation … He was very respectful, very respectful in the meeting. I felt honored. Even at the time of greeting, he never gets up… He got up to greet me, twice, a humble and wise man, it did good to my soul this meeting. He is a beacon of light, and these wise men are everywhere because God’s wisdom has been scattered all over the world,” World’s Catholic Leader expressed today, speaking to journalists on the flight to Rome, back from his historical journey to Iraq.

Pope Francis concludes his historic four-day trip to Iraq that took him to 6 cities and sites in the north and south of the country. Speaking to journalists on the flight to Rome, Pope Francis retraces the stages of his historic visit to Iraq including the meeting with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, Vetican News reports.

“Ayatollah Al Sistani has a phrase that I try to remember well: men are either brothers by religion or equal by creation. In fraternity is equality, but beneath equality we cannot go. I think it is also a cultural journey. Let’s think about us Christians, the Thirty Years’ War, the night of St. Bartholomew, to give an example. How the mentality changes among us: because our faith makes us discover that this is it, the revelation of Jesus is love and charity and leads us to this: but how many centuries has it taken to implement them! This is important, human fraternity, that as men we are all brothers, and we must move forward with other religions”, Pope Francis told journalists.

Answering a question about his future trip to Lebanon, he said, “Lebanon is a message, Lebanon suffers, Lebanon is more than a balance, it has the weakness of diversities, some still not reconciled, but it has the strength of the great reconciled people, like the strength of cedars. Patriarch Rai asked me please during this trip to make a stop in Beirut, but it seemed a bit of a crumb…. A crumb before the problems of a country that suffers like Lebanon. I wrote him a letter, I made a promise to make a trip. But Lebanon at this moment is in crisis, but in crisis – I do not want to offend – in crisis of life. Lebanon is so generous in welcoming refugees”.

