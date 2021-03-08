Pope Francis: Iraq always remain in my heart

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis said today (Monday) that Iraq will always remain in his heart and memory, and stressed that he will work and pray for it.

“Iraq will always remain in my heart. I call on all of you, dear brothers and sisters, to work hand in hand for the future of peace and prosperity without discrimination,” he wrote on his Twitter account after arriving in Rome.

He added: “I emphasize my prayers for this dear country.”

Iraqi President Barham Salih had previously stressed that Pope Francis’ visit to Iraq would remain in the hearts of Iraqis.

On Monday morning, Pope Francis left Baghdad after a three-day visit to five Iraqi provinces.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English