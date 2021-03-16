Discrimination against Muslim women wearing Hijab in Western countries

SHAFAQNA- International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated on 8 March around the world. This day comes and goes every year. But it fails to defend the rights of women especially Muslim women in Western countries.

Women who choose to express their religious identity by wearing Islamic dress are easily identifiable as Muslims and as such become the target of hate crimes and discrimination. Gendered Islamophobic attacks are not isolated, individualised incidents. European governments have been driving legislation and policy that normalise and institutionalise gendered Islamophobia. Regardless of the apparent intent behind such legislation to liberate or save women, by identifying an Islamic dress code as a symbol that is incompatible with the West, European governments are oppressing Muslim women and have paved the way for violence against them.

Although legislation may target a particular aspect of Muslim dress, for example banning a full-face covering, the impact is felt by all Muslim women. Regardless of the attire they wear, the fact that a state legislates against any aspect of Muslim clothing conveys a message across society that Muslim women are suspicious, oppressed, outsiders, or a number of other negative connotations, that expose them to racist attacks whether they wear a burka, hijab or other items to express their faith.

Muslim women are more likely to be victims of hate crime and speech in comparison to Muslim men. They are assaulted verbally and physically, offline as well as online.

Muslim women have been prohibited from wearing their headcoverings in a number of contexts. They have been harassed, fired from jobs, denied access to public places, and otherwise discriminated against because they wear hijab. Because of their visibility, Muslim women who wear hijab face particular exposure to discrimination and have increasingly been targets for harassment.

Discrimination occurs in a variety of contexts

At work: Muslim women have been denied the right to wear a headscarf while working as police officers and in other occupations. Women also have been fired for refusing to remove their headscarves. Teachers in public school have been prevented from wearing religious garb, a bar that has been authorized by some state statutes and upheld by some courts.

At school: Muslim girls who wear headscarves, or whose mothers wear headscarves, have been harassed and assaulted. Students also have been denied the right to wear hijab to school and have been prevented from participating in extracurricular activities, including musical concerts and athletic events.

In law enforcement contexts: Muslim women have been denied the right to wear a headscarf while in jail and courthouse detention, while visiting family members in correctional institutions, and even while working in correctional institutions. Women also have been harassed by police officers for wearing headscarves, both when being arrested and when they have called the police for help.

In public places: Muslim women and girls have been denied the right to enter public buildings, shopping malls, and swimming pools unless they submit to being searched by male guards or agree to remove their headcoverings and other garments that they wear for religious reasons.

In obtaining drivers’ licenses: Muslim women have been denied drivers’ licenses unless they remove their headcoverings for

the photograph.

Human rights of women wearing the veil

In recent years, an increasing number of countries in western Europe have adopted restrictions on wearing religious attires, such as headscarves or full-face veils, in different public spaces (e.g. at work, in school, on the streets). Mostly Muslim women and girls wearing religious veils have been affected by such restrictions.

The UN Human Rights Office has issued a new analysis on how such restrictions have affected the human rights of women and girls who wear them in western Europe. It also examined discrimination and violence experienced by women wearing the veil, through interviewing affected women and girls as well as experts who have been working with them.

The paper highlights the need for a balanced conversation and more consultations with women and girls, in particular Muslim women, both those wearing a veil and not wearing one, and better acknowledgement of their voices in debates around this issue. There is a need for more disaggregated data as well as documentation and awareness about both the impact of restrictions on the veil and the public narratives surrounding it. It also calls for stronger efforts to encourage reporting of incidents of discrimination, violence and harassment and to ensure redress for the victims.

Moreover, at a time when we are all required to cover our faces in public because of a global pandemic, surely states can no longer argue that Muslim women must uncover their faces because to do so would pose a threat to national security. Legislation and policy has disproportionately discriminated against Muslim women and must immediately be revoked and the rights of Muslim women must be upheld and protected.

