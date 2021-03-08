Photos: Presence of pilgrims in Al-Kāẓimayn to commemorate martyrdom anniversary of Imam Kazem (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- The city of Al-Kāẓimayn is witnessing the presence of a large number of pilgrims who are moving towards this city to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Kazem (A.S).

A group of pilgrims are entering this holy city.

Pilgrims have been moving to this holy city for the past five days to commemorate the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Kazem (A.S).



This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English