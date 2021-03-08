Date :Monday, March 8th, 2021 | Time : 23:47 |ID: 202164 | Print

Photos: Prominent presence of pilgrims in Imam Kazem’s (A.S) shrine to commemorate his martyrdom anniversary

/0 Comments/in , , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- 

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Photos: Presence of pilgrims in Al-Kāẓimayn to commemorate martyrdom anniversary of Imam Kazem (A.S)
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *