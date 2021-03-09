Video: Millions of pilgrims move to Imam Kazem’s (A.S) shrine on the night of his martyrdom anniversary

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/047344D2-8F48-4E0F-9242-8C7B4AA5825A.jpeg 854 732 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-03-09 00:00:142021-03-09 00:00:14Video: Millions of pilgrims move to Imam Kazem’s (A.S) shrine on the night of his martyrdom anniversary
SHAFAQNA- Millions of pilgrims moved to the holy shrine of Imam Musa Kazem (A.S) on the night of his martyrdom anniversary.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
