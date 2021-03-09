Date :Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 | Time : 13:54 |ID: 202192 | Print

Malala teams up with Apple to produce dramas, children series, documentaries

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has partnered with Apple Inc to produce dramas, children’s series, animation and documentaries.

Malala, 23, and her new production company Extracurricular join Apple TV+’s growing roster of content creators including Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Will Smith, Octavia Spencer and Jennifer Aniston, the iPhone maker said in a blog post here on its website on International Women’s Day.

“I hope that through this partnership, I will be able to bring new voices to this platform, to this stage,” Malala told Reuters in an interview. “I hope that through me, more young people and girls will watch these shows, get inspired”, Reuters reported.

You might also like
The Arab States region has had a prevalence of violence against women
Nobel prizes awarded to fighters for sexual violence and human rights
Al-Azhar holds Quran competition for girls
Quebec's education minister draws criticism for comment about Malala Yousafzai
An apple a day could keep obesity away
Palestinians blast Google, Apple for removal of Palestine from maps
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *