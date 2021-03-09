Malala teams up with Apple to produce dramas, children series, documentaries

SHAFAQNA- Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has partnered with Apple Inc to produce dramas, children’s series, animation and documentaries.

Malala, 23, and her new production company Extracurricular join Apple TV+’s growing roster of content creators including Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Will Smith, Octavia Spencer and Jennifer Aniston, the iPhone maker said in a blog post here on its website on International Women’s Day.

“I hope that through this partnership, I will be able to bring new voices to this platform, to this stage,” Malala told Reuters in an interview. “I hope that through me, more young people and girls will watch these shows, get inspired”, Reuters reported.