What is the latest time for Isha Salaat? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered questions about the latest time for performing Isha Salaat.

Question: When is the end of time for Isha Salaat/Salaah? If a person delays it to after the midnight, with what intention Isha Salaat must be performed?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: The time for Isha Salaat starts after the time needed to perform Maqrib Salaat until the religiously recognized midnight. And it is not allowed to delay the time of Salaats of Maqrib and Isha for after religiously recognized midnight. But if Salaats of Maqrib and Isha are delayed until after midnight due to an excuse or committing sin; taking the precaution, must perform them until dawn Adhan without the intention of Qadha (with Niyyah Ma Fe-z-Zemmah/a duty that the person is obliged to do).

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA