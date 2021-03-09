https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/imam-kadhim.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-03-09 10:05:522021-03-09 10:05:52Who are the best of people according to Imam Musa Al-Kadhim (AS)?
Who are the best of people according to Imam Musa Al-Kadhim (AS)?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the seventh Shia Imam, Musa Al-Kadhim (AS) who said: The people are in four groups.
- The ignorant one who is drowned in his/her inordinate desires and is near to destruction.
- The (fake) worshipper who pretends to be pious and the more he/she worships, only their arrogance is increased.
- The scholar who only wants people to move behind him, and likes others to praise him.
- And the seeker of the truth who likes to establish the truth; but is either unable or is under domination of the others. Such a person is the best example of the time and the wisest of the people [1].
[1] Al-Khisal, Pahe 262.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!