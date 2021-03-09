Who are the best of people according to Imam Musa Al-Kadhim (AS)? / SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the seventh Shia Imam, Musa Al-Kadhim (AS) who said: The people are in four groups. The ignorant one who is drowned in his/her inordinate desires and is near to destruction. The (fake) worshipper who pretends to be pious and the more he/she worships, only their arrogance is increased. The scholar who only wants people to move behind him, and likes others to praise him. And the seeker of the truth who likes to establish the truth; but is either unable or is under domination of the others. Such a person is the best example of the time and the wisest of the people [1]. [1] Al-Khisal, Pahe 262.

