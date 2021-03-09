Iraqi PM underlines protecting pilgrims

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi stressed the need for taking measures to ensure the security of pilgrims visiting the holy shrine of Imam Musa al-Kadhim (A.S) north of Baghdad.

He made the remark in a special meeting held Tuesday morning with the participation of top military and security officials, a statement from the premier’s office said, Mawazin News reported.

The meeting came after at least one person was killed and several others were injured in a terrorist blast targeting pilgrims on their path to the holy shrine.

A source told al-Sumaria TV that a hand grenade that detonated in near the bridge caused the explosion on Monday evening. Security sources have arrested one individual in connection with the blast.

The pilgrims were going to visit the holy shrine to mourn the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Musa al-Kadhim (A.S), which is marked on the 25th day of the lunar Hijri month of Rajab (Tuesday).