US visa applicants denied due to Muslim travel ban can reapply

SHAFAQNA- The US Department of State announced that People who were denied entry to the United States due to Muslim travel ban can seek new decisions or submit new applications,

State Department spokesman Ned Price said applicants who were refused visas prior to Jan. 20, 2020, must submit new applications and pay a new application fee. Those who were denied on or after Jan. 20, 2020, may seek reconsideration without re-submitting their applications and do not have to pay additional fees, Price said.

Applicants selected in the diversity visa lottery prior to the current fiscal year are barred by U.S. law from being issued visas if they have not gotten them already, he said. The diversity lottery aims to accept immigrants from countries that are not normally awarded many visas, Reuters reported.