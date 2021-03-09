News Al-Wefaq documents 408 human rights violations in February 2021

SHAFAQNA- Bahrain Mirror: The Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society issued a report on Monday (March 8, 2021) documenting 408 human rights violations committed by the authorities in Bahrain in February 2021. Al-Wefaq said in its report that the authorities arbitrarily arrested 37 citizens in February, including 8 children.

It also noted that the authorities carried out 46 illegal raids against houses on private institutions and said that it documented 77 peaceful protests in 35 areas. The report noted that detainee Abdulhadi Mushaima, the father of martyr Ali Mushaima, is denied access to his medications after he was held in Dry Dock Prison, noting that he suffers from chronic and non-chronic diseases.