Date :Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 | Time : 15:27 |ID: 202243 | Print

Vast majority of Syria’s children want to live away from the country

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The majority of Syrian refugee children cannot imagine a future in their country, according to a new report by Save the Children. On average, 86% of Syrian refugee children surveyed in Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey and the Netherlands said they would not want to return to their country of origin. Of children displaced inside Syria, one in three would rather be living in another country.

After ten years of war, children who fled their homes are struggling to feel safe where they are now, as around two in five children of those surveyed by Save the Children said they face discrimination and a lack of education. Many feel they have no say over their future.

You might also like
Terror attack against holy shrine of Lady Zaynab in Damascus
Dozens of Syrian families begin leaving militant-held areas in Aleppo
Assad's party wins Syria parliamentary polls
Pope Francis pleaded for fraternity in Christmas Speech
Warring sides in Syria prefer own interests to civilians - VIDEO
SANA: Over the past 23 days, no civilian was allowed to leave Syria’s Idlib
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *