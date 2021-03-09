France’s nuclear tests in Polynesia exposed the local population to high levels of radiation

SHAFAQNA – France conducted 193 nuclear tests from 1966 to 1996 at Moruroa and Fangataufa atolls in French Polynesia, including 41 atmospheric tests until 1974 that exposed the local population, site workers and French soldiers to high levels of radiation.

The Mururoa Files, a collaboration between investigative journalism newsroom Disclose, Princeton university’s Program on Science & Global Security and an environmental justice research collective, Interprt, suggest the impact of the Aldébaran, Encelade and Centaure tests of 1966, 1971 and 1974 was far greater than officially acknowledged.

“The state has tried hard to bury the toxic heritage of these tests,” said Geoffrey Livolsi, Disclose’s Editor-in-Chief. “This is the first truly independent scientific attempt to measure the scale of the damage and to acknowledge the thousands of victims of France’s nuclear experiment in the Pacific.”

The Mururoa Files’ modelling of the fallout from the Centaure bomb alone – the last to be exploded in the atmosphere before France’s tests moved underground – suggests Paris has, in fact, underestimated contamination on Tahiti by as much as 40%, potentially allowing tens of thousands more people to be officially recognised as test victims.

According to a confidential report from the Polynesian health ministry obtained by the researchers, about 11,000 victims of the tests received radiation doses greater than 5 millisieverts (mSv): five times the qualifying level for compensation, providing they subsequently contracted certain types of cancer.

Based on documents declassified in 2013, however, the researchers calculate that the entire population of Tahiti and the Polynesian Leeward Islands – roughly 110,000 people – was exposed to a radiation dose of more than 1 mSv from the Centaure test alone.

Thyroid, throat and lung cancers, as well as cases of leukaemia and lymphoma and bone and muscle conditions linked to strontium and caesium poisoning, remain prevalent across the islands, the researchers say, citing interviews with multiple inhabitants, many of whom were children at the times of the tests.

Source: The Guardian