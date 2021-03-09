Independent report finds evidence of China’s ‘intent to destroy’ Uyghur Muslims

SHAFAQNA- An independent report, released Tuesday by the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy think tank in Washington DC, found that the Chinese government “bears state responsibility for an ongoingcagainst the Uyghur Muslims in breach of the (UN) Genocide Convention.”

The report said that “China’s policies and practices targeting Uyghurs in the region must be viewed in their totality, which amounts to an intent to destroy the Uyghurs as a group, in whole or in part”. “China’s obligations … to prevent, punish and not commit genocide are erga omnes, or owed to the international community as awhole,” the report added.

According to the report, between 1 million and 2 million people have allegedly been detained in as many as 1,400 extrajudicial internment facilities across Xinjiang by the Chinese government since 2014. The report details allegations of sexual assaults, psychological torture, attempted cultural brainwashing, and an unknown number of deaths within the camps.

It is the first time a non-governmental organization has undertaken an independent legal analysis of the accusations of genocide in Xinjiang, including what responsibility Beijing may bear for the alleged crimes, CNN reported.