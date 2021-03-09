Al-Kazemi: Pope’s meeting with Grand Ayatollah Sistani was a message to humanity and all Iraqis

SHAFAQNA- In a speech today (Tuesday), the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al- Kazemi called the Pope’s meeting with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani a message to humanity and all Iraqis.

Regarding the Pope’s visit to Iraq, the Iraqi Prime Minister said: “The Pope’s visit to Iraq and especially his historic visit to the city of Ur and his historic meeting with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, was a great message to humanity and all Iraqis that Iraq can progress and there is an opportunity for the present and the future.

Kazemi continued: “We must take advantage of the Pope’s visit to Iraq and turn it into a plan for development.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English